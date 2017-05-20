Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,670
As we reported previously, Ripley stores in Chile were holding a promotion for a big toylaunch event in Chile. Finally, the event took place at Mall Costanera Center last night and Chilean fans had a very nice event with*great decoration, banners, a big Grimlock, cosplay of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, gifts and the presentation of The Last Knight toys together with a lot of licensed merchadising. There were*displays and dioramas of previous movie toys too, thanks to Transformers Chile Fans Group. A behind-the-scenes video of the movie was shown, together with the recent trailer &#187; Continue Reading.

