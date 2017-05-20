As we reported previously, Ripley stores in Chile were holding a promotion for a big toylaunch event in Chile. Finally, the event took place at Mall Costanera Center last night and Chilean fans had a very nice event with*great decoration, banners, a big Grimlock, cosplay of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, gifts and the presentation of The Last Knight toys together with a lot of licensed merchadising. There were*displays and dioramas of previous movie toys too, thanks to Transformers Chile Fans Group
