Super_Megatron
Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia In Hand Images


Attention Beast Wars fans! We can share our first in-hand images of the new*Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia for your viewing pleasure. Fan-favorite femme-fatale has been waiting for a real cartoon-accurate representation of her first form for many years. It seems it was worth the wait. We have a great looking spider mode which looks not only natural but with fully articulated legs and an impressive finishing. The robot mode is as if she were taken from the animation. We are glad to confirm that the robot mode has almost no backpack, and it features a great range or posability.

Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
