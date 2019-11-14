Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,792

Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia In Hand Images



Attention Beast Wars fans! We can share our first in-hand images of the new*Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia for your viewing pleasure. Fan-favorite femme-fatale has been waiting for a real cartoon-accurate representation of her first form for many years. It seems it was worth the wait. We have a great looking spider mode which looks not only natural but with fully articulated legs and an impressive finishing. The robot mode is as if she were taken from the animation. We are glad to confirm that the robot mode has almost no backpack, and it features a great range or posability.



