|
New Poster For Transformers: Bumblebee Debuts At Licensing Expo 2018
Licensing Expo 2018 is now in motion and news from the show floor suggests that the event, which used to be very business like, now resembles a mini Comic Con in Las Vegas. As we reported
for the first time to the Transformers fandom, Hasbro is showcasing their upcoming Transformers toys at the booth located inside South Seas Ballroom E Level 3. But the subject denoted on the headline refers to Paramount Pictures, who is also there to showcase their upcoming movie lineup for the year. This of course includes Transformers: Bumblebee; the first movie in collaboration with » Continue Reading.
The post New Poster For Transformers: Bumblebee Debuts At Licensing Expo 2018
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.