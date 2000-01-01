Hey Boys and Girls!
It's that time of year again. TFcon 2018 is quickly approaching. Like every year I'll be attending and have the items below for sale. Ideally I'd like to arrange deals before hand and meet up at the con to complete the transaction.
I'm open to all offers. I'm also looking for a lot of items which I'll link below.
TFcon 2018 Wants
Titans Return
Sixshot
Cosmos
Brawn
Power of The Primes
Slag
Windcharger
KO MasterPiece Red Alert
Alternators Prowl
Also looking for Star Wars Clone Wars Toys for my kids. Figures and Vehicles
I'll update this post frequently with new stuff. I haven't gone through my full listing of stuff just yet, starting in with some new stuff to list first.
Everything is priced to move!
Transformers:
Beast Hunters are $15 each or all 3 for $35.
Battle in Space it $50
Jazz , Ultra Magnus & Galvatron are $20
Soundwave is $25
Star Wars Black Series Figures
6" Black Series (Seen above)
Director Krennic -$15
Rey (Jedi Training) - $20
Luke Skywalker (Jedi Master) -$20
Kylo Ren (No Helmet) - $15
K-2S0 -$25
FINN (FN-2197) - $25
Luke Skywalker -$20
Snowtrooper - $30
More items...
Generation 1 Pretenders (all include Shell & Inner robot)
-- Open to offers both as a lot or individually
Landmine
Waverider
Skyhigh w/ Blades & Gun
Submarauder
Finback
Chainclaw w/Helmet
Doubleheader /w Gun and Wings
Pincher /w Helmet
Grimlock 100% Complete (helmet, Gun, & Tail)
Crossblades (Only missing 1 piece of rotor blades)
Generation 1
Grandslam (tape)$10
Pounce $5
Sizzle (Sparkbot) $4
Searchlight (Throttlebot) $3
Astrotrain (small broken purple flap) $5
Overload (Micromaster) $5 (missing one arm)
G1/G2 Parts $2 each
Omega Supreme Back piece
Omega Supreme Leg piece
Ultra Magnus Head
Bruticus Head
G2 Jazz Gun
G2 Jazz Launcher
G2 Jazz Missile
G2 SideSwipe Missile
Generation 2
Long Haul $5
CHUG
Darkmount $5
Thrust (missing missiles) $5
Generations Scourge MSOC $15
GDO
Deluxe Springer MSOC $15
Reveal the Shield
Seaspray (Bot only) $10
Legends G1 Megatron MSOC $10
RID
Sideburn (Complete w/card) $10
X-Brawn (Complete w/card)$10
Roll Bar (includes instructions) $5
Armorhide $3
Spy Changers 2 Pack Hot Shot & R.E.V. (MSOC) $4
Spy Changers Hot Shot (MSOC) $4
Spy Changers Mirage (MSOC) $4
Armada
Hotshot (Complete w/ Instructions & card) $10
Sea-Team $10 (Complete w/ Instructions)
Night Attack Team $10 (Complete w/ Instructions)
Emergency Team $10 (Complete w/ Instructions)
Legends Megatron (includes cardback)
Energon
Optimus Prime w/attachments (no trailer) $15
Arcee includes Card back, instructions and accessories $10
Arcee includes instructions and some accessories $8
Hardtop (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $5
Starscream (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $10
Steamhammer (w/ Instructions) $5
Crumplezone (Broken fist) $3
Transfomers Cybertron
Nemesis Breaker (bot only) $8
Vector Prime (repaint) $8
misc Keys $2 each
King Starscream Wings $2 each
Legends Optimus Prime $3
Alternators
Sideswipe $5
TF Movieverse
SideSwipe (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $7
Brawl (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $10
Beast Wars
Transmetal2 Cheetor (no accessories) $5
Transmetal Rat Trap (includes cardback) $5
Transmetal Terrorsaur (includes cardback) $5
Beast machines - Rat trap $5
7 X Shot Bots Lot $5
Movie Brawl
Movie Long Haul
Movie Sential Prime
G1 Bumble Bee (Yellow)
G1 Bumble Bee (Gold)
G1 Prowl
G1 Prime
Decpticon Brown Launcher
2x Hero Clicks
- Scourge $1
- SkyBlast $1
Marvel Legends
Captain America Series 1 $20 complete
Mister Sinister $10
Movie DareDevil w/stand $5
Spider-man Classics- Black suit Spider-man $20
Amazing Spider-man 2 Blu Ray (w/ DVD and Digital) $5
Star Wars Pez $5 each
Boba Fett
Darth Vader
Storm Trooper