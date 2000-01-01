Today, 02:12 PM #1 freakx2001 Transformers Animated Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Ottawa Posts: 341 Freakx2001's TFcon 2018 Hot Deals!



It's that time of year again. TFcon 2018 is quickly approaching. Like every year I'll be attending and have the items below for sale. Ideally I'd like to arrange deals before hand and meet up at the con to complete the transaction.



I'm open to all offers. I'm also looking for a lot of items which I'll link below.

TFcon 2018 Wants

Titans Return

Sixshot

Cosmos

Brawn



Power of The Primes

Slag

Windcharger



KO MasterPiece Red Alert

Alternators Prowl



Also looking for Star Wars Clone Wars Toys for my kids. Figures and Vehicles

I'll update this post frequently with new stuff. I haven't gone through my full listing of stuff just yet, starting in with some new stuff to list first.



Everything is priced to move!



Transformers:



^^^^^^^^

Beast Hunters are $15 each or all 3 for $35.

Battle in Space it $50

Jazz , Ultra Magnus & Galvatron are $20

Soundwave is $25



Star Wars Black Series Figures





^^^^^^

6" Black Series (Seen above)

Director Krennic -$15

Rey (Jedi Training) - $20

Luke Skywalker (Jedi Master) -$20

Kylo Ren (No Helmet) - $15

K-2S0 -$25

FINN (FN-2197) - $25

Luke Skywalker -$20

Snowtrooper - $30



More items...



Generation 1 Pretenders (all include Shell & Inner robot) -- Open to offers both as a lot or individually

Landmine

Waverider

Skyhigh w/ Blades & Gun

Submarauder

Finback

Chainclaw w/Helmet

Doubleheader /w Gun and Wings

Pincher /w Helmet

Grimlock 100% Complete (helmet, Gun, & Tail)

Crossblades (Only missing 1 piece of rotor blades)



Generation 1

Grandslam (tape)$10

Pounce $5

Sizzle (Sparkbot) $4

Searchlight (Throttlebot) $3

Astrotrain (small broken purple flap) $5

Overload (Micromaster) $5 (missing one arm)



G1/G2 Parts $2 each

Omega Supreme Back piece

Omega Supreme Leg piece

Ultra Magnus Head

Bruticus Head

G2 Jazz Gun

G2 Jazz Launcher

G2 Jazz Missile

G2 SideSwipe Missile





Generation 2

Long Haul $5



CHUG

Darkmount $5

Thrust (missing missiles) $5



Generations Scourge MSOC $15

GDO Deluxe Springer MSOC $15



Reveal the Shield

Seaspray (Bot only) $10

Legends G1 Megatron MSOC $10



RID

Sideburn (Complete w/card) $10

X-Brawn (Complete w/card)$10

Roll Bar (includes instructions) $5

Armorhide $3

Spy Changers 2 Pack Hot Shot & R.E.V. (MSOC) $4

Spy Changers Hot Shot (MSOC) $4

Spy Changers Mirage (MSOC) $4



Armada

Hotshot (Complete w/ Instructions & card) $10

Sea-Team $10 (Complete w/ Instructions)

Night Attack Team $10 (Complete w/ Instructions)

Emergency Team $10 (Complete w/ Instructions)



Legends Megatron (includes cardback)



Energon

Optimus Prime w/attachments (no trailer) $15

Arcee includes Card back, instructions and accessories $10

Arcee includes instructions and some accessories $8

Hardtop (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $5

Starscream (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $10

Steamhammer (w/ Instructions) $5

Crumplezone (Broken fist) $3



Transfomers Cybertron

Nemesis Breaker (bot only) $8

Vector Prime (repaint) $8

misc Keys $2 each

King Starscream Wings $2 each

Legends Optimus Prime $3



Alternators

Sideswipe $5



TF Movieverse

SideSwipe (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $7

Brawl (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $10



Beast Wars

Transmetal2 Cheetor (no accessories) $5

Transmetal Rat Trap (includes cardback) $5

Transmetal Terrorsaur (includes cardback) $5



Beast machines - Rat trap $5



7 X Shot Bots Lot $5

Movie Brawl

Movie Long Haul

Movie Sential Prime

G1 Bumble Bee (Yellow)

G1 Bumble Bee (Gold)

G1 Prowl

G1 Prime

Decpticon Brown Launcher



2x Hero Clicks

- Scourge $1

- SkyBlast $1



Marvel Legends

Captain America Series 1 $20 complete

Mister Sinister $10

Movie DareDevil w/stand $5

Spider-man Classics- Black suit Spider-man $20



Amazing Spider-man 2 Blu Ray (w/ DVD and Digital) $5



Star Wars Pez $5 each

Boba Fett

Darth Vader

