Transformers: The Last Knight Quintessa, Bulldog And Drift Concept Art And More
Industrial Light & Magic Website
has shared some interesting Transformers: The Last Knight Characters Concept Art and more. We can see some cool and detailed early ideas for Quintessa, Drift and Bulldog. For you viewing pleasure, we also*have incredible backgrounds and concept art of Cybertron itself. Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*Lazlow007 for the heads up. You can check the pictures after the jump, but keep in mind that they can be spoilers if you haven’t seen the movie yet. Don’t forget to click on the bar and then sound off your opinion at the 2005 Boards.
