CyberMnky Animated Join Date: Aug 2009 Location: Calgary Posts: 1,874

CW Wildrider from POTP Jazz













Practicing for another project I have in mind so did this project. Got a few rub issues and scratched but not sure if I will worry about fixing them. Also want to find a darker combiner peg as the white he came with will get scratched to hell.

Light Our Darkest Hour [ { o } ] Till All Are One



If you are reading this then you must be bored...

If you know what 'The Game' is, you've now lost... __________________If you are reading this then you must be bored...If you know what 'The Game' is, you've now lost...