For Sale: More CW/POTP combiner set (MISB/MOSC)
Hey all, I am selling more of my combiner teams.
The usual applies:
Prices are in Canadian dollars.
Buyer pays shipping ( which probably will be expensive unfortunately)
Payment is either:
1) Cash (local pickup in Barrhaven)
2) E=Transfer
3) Paypal (Friends & Family, or Goods & Services +4%)
All of the sets are MISB/MOSC (never opened) with the usual retail shelf wear.
Here is what I am selling: (also see pics)
Volcanicus (w/Slash) - $120
Menasor (w/Break-Neck and BlackJack) - $120
Abominus (w/Cindersaur) - $140
Sueperion (w/Quickslinger & Powerglide) - $200
Bruticus (w/alt Blast-Off & Shockwave) - $200
Defensor (w/both Grooves & Inferno) - $240