Today, 09:26 AM   #1
canprime
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
For Sale: More CW/POTP combiner set (MISB/MOSC)
Hey all, I am selling more of my combiner teams.


The usual applies:


Prices are in Canadian dollars.


Buyer pays shipping ( which probably will be expensive unfortunately)




Payment is either:
1) Cash (local pickup in Barrhaven)
2) E=Transfer
3) Paypal (Friends & Family, or Goods & Services +4%)







All of the sets are MISB/MOSC (never opened) with the usual retail shelf wear.


Here is what I am selling: (also see pics)


Volcanicus (w/Slash) - $120
Menasor (w/Break-Neck and BlackJack) - $120
Abominus (w/Cindersaur) - $140
Sueperion (w/Quickslinger & Powerglide) - $200
Bruticus (w/alt Blast-Off & Shockwave) - $200
Defensor (w/both Grooves & Inferno) - $240
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: bruticua.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.3 KB ID: 52712   Click image for larger version Name: Abominus.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.6 KB ID: 52713   Click image for larger version Name: defensor.jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.1 KB ID: 52714   Click image for larger version Name: menasor.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.1 KB ID: 52715   Click image for larger version Name: superion.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.0 KB ID: 52716  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20221004_073845136_HDR.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.6 KB ID: 52717  
Today, 09:31 AM   #2
evenstaves
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Re: For Sale: More CW/POTP combiner set (MISB/MOSC)
insane prices m8!

It's a shame I already got all these, would be irresistable
