canprime Nexus Maximus Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,141

For Sale: More CW/POTP combiner set (MISB/MOSC) Hey all, I am selling more of my combiner teams.





The usual applies:





Prices are in Canadian dollars.





Buyer pays shipping ( which probably will be expensive unfortunately)









Payment is either:

1) Cash (local pickup in Barrhaven)

2) E=Transfer

3) Paypal (Friends & Family, or Goods & Services +4%)















All of the sets are MISB/MOSC (never opened) with the usual retail shelf wear.





Here is what I am selling: (also see pics)





Volcanicus (w/Slash) - $120

Menasor (w/Break-Neck and BlackJack) - $120

Abominus (w/Cindersaur) - $140

Sueperion (w/Quickslinger & Powerglide) - $200

Bruticus (w/alt Blast-Off & Shockwave) - $200

Defensor (w/both Grooves & Inferno) - $240 Attached Thumbnails



