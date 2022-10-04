Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Core Class Dark Of The Moon Laserbeak (Pink Bumblebee) In-
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,015
Transformers Studio Series Core Class Dark Of The Moon Laserbeak (Pink Bumblebee) In-


Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member*Zodiac1968340*we can share our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series Core Class Dark Of The Moon Laserbeak (Pink Bumblebee). This is a new Core Class Bumblebee mold which tries to recreate the brief scene in Dark Of The Moon where Laserbeak transforms into a pink copy of Bumblebee. As we can see from the images he’s quite a detailed and poseable mold for his scale and it even comes with his own backdrop inspired from the film.* A very nice addition to the Studio Series Core class collection. See the new &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Core Class Dark Of The Moon Laserbeak (Pink Bumblebee) In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:37 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.