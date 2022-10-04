Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member*Zodiac1968340*we can share our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series Core Class Dark Of The Moon Laserbeak (Pink Bumblebee). This is a new Core Class Bumblebee mold which tries to recreate the brief scene in Dark Of The Moon where Laserbeak transforms into a pink copy of Bumblebee. As we can see from the images he’s quite a detailed and poseable mold for his scale and it even comes with his own backdrop inspired from the film.* A very nice addition to the Studio Series Core class collection. See the new » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series Core Class Dark Of The Moon Laserbeak (Pink Bumblebee) In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...