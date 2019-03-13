Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Future Of Transformers: Beast Wars Live Action Movie Remains Undecided
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:42 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,342
Future Of Transformers: Beast Wars Live Action Movie Remains Undecided


Ahead of the release of Transformers: Bumblebee in Japan, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura spoke to the press regarding the possibility of a*Transformers: Beast Wars Live Action Movie. According to Mr. Bonaventura, the movie is estimated to cost $450 million to make and the investors are not too keen to invest on a high risk project costing nearly half a million to make. If this becomes a reality, the movie will become the highest budgeted movie in Hollywood, says the producer. According to industry calculations, the movie should make $ 1.125 billion just to reach the break-even value; an impossible odd &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Future Of Transformers: Beast Wars Live Action Movie Remains Undecided appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers RATBAT Complete Cassette Tape
Transformers
Transformers
G1 Hasbro Transformers Octane MIB Partial UNUSED Original 1986 RARE Boxed
Transformers
vintage TRANSFORMERS CYBERTRON ULTRA MAGNUS OPTIMUS PRIME toy nos canadian robot
Transformers
Toys R Us Transformers G1 Commemorative Series III Autobot Jazz NEW MISB
Transformers
Sealed case of 2 HASBRO MASTERPIECE GRIMLOCK (MISB/G1/MP) case #578 of 600
Transformers
Sealed case of 2 HASBRO MASTERPIECE STARSCREAM (MISB/G1/MP) case #69 of 500
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:37 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.