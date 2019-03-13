Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,342

Future Of Transformers: Beast Wars Live Action Movie Remains Undecided



Ahead of the release of Transformers: Bumblebee in Japan, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura spoke to the press regarding the possibility of a*Transformers: Beast Wars Live Action Movie. According to Mr. Bonaventura, the movie is estimated to cost $450 million to make and the investors are not too keen to invest on a high risk project costing nearly half a million to make. If this becomes a reality, the movie will become the highest budgeted movie in Hollywood, says the producer. According to industry calculations, the movie should make $ 1.125 billion just to reach the break-even value; an impossible odd



The 2019



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



