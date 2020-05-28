|
Figure King No. 268 Scans: Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream, MP-51 Arcee, MP-39+ Spinout
Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #268 features some new images of Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream, MP-51 Arcee, MP-39+ Spinout, Netflixs War For Cybertron, Earthrise, Studio Series, Cyberverse & God Neptune. This month we have only 4 pages of Transformers content: Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Starscream *Two*pages dedicated to the latest Masterpiece Movie installment. Arguably, the best representation of Transformers 2007 Starscream so far. Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee Some shots and stock images showing off posability, gimmicks and accessories. Masterpiece MP-39+ Spinout *Two shots of the Diaclone inspired Sideswipe redeco. Netflixs War For Cybertron » Continue Reading.
