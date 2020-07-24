Artist Nick Roche can deal with the line art for November’s incoming Transformers: Galaxies issue #12
cover B, right now: You know, I don’t think I ever got around to showing you guys my cover for TRANSFORMERS: GALAXIES?! Here’s Ultra Magnus in a spacesuit paying zero heed to any and all obstacles. Creator credits
: Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist) Compare the line art to the finished product, then sound off on the 2005 boards! “Storm Horizon”, Part Three! Outfitted with heavy-duty battle armor and nearly alone, Ultra » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Roche Issue #12 Cover B Line Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca