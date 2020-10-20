|
TFcon Online 2020 exclusive Ocular Max RMX-01Co Jaguar Covert
TFcon Sponsor*Ages Three and Up
*are proud to announce the TFcon Online 2020 exclusive Ocular Max RMX-01Co Jaguar Covert. Jaguar has gone stealth! Living up to his name and classification as a member of an espionage team, Jaguar has revealed another one of his countless tactics for spying on his adversaries. Going stealth with a new translucent smokey finish, this exclusive edition has a sleek finish and is a must-have for your collection. In cooperation with Ocular Max, Ages Three and Up, and Toy Dojo, this figure will be available as a limited release on their respective » Continue Reading.
The post TFcon Online 2020 exclusive Ocular Max RMX-01Co Jaguar Covert
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca