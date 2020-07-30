Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Queen Studios Collectibles Revenge Of The Fallen Jetwing Optimus Prime vs Megatron Di


Via*Primo Collectibles Facebook*and*Capcomkai on Instagram*we have our first images of the color prototype of the new*Queen Studios Collectibles Revenge Of The Fallen Jetwing Optimus Prime vs Megatron Diorama. Queen Studios, which have got*G1 and Transformers Live-Action movies license, have been working in some impressive*Transformers*busts*previously. Now we can share for you images of a painted prototype of*this impressive statue which features ROTF Jetwing Optimus Prime coming from the skies ready to fight Megatron among some ancient Egypt ruins. The finishing and details is top on this statue. We still have no concrete information on scale, release date &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Queen Studios Collectibles Revenge Of The Fallen Jetwing Optimus Prime vs Megatron Diorama Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



