|
Iron Factory EX-38 Optics Hunter (Hound)
Third party company*Iron Factory
*updated their weibo with more images of their upcoming figure, Optics Hunter. Optics Hunter homages the autobot scout, Hound. He stands about 9cm tall and should be out within the next month. Check out all the images after the jump.
The post Iron Factory EX-38 Optics Hunter (Hound)
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca