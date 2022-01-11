TFcon is happy to announce that Daniel Riordan the voice of Megatron, Galvatron, and Omega Prime in Robots in Disguise (2001) will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
for his first ever TFcon. Daniel will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Daniel Riordan is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
