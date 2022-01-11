Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers voice actor Daniel Riordan to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is happy to announce that Daniel Riordan the voice of Megatron, Galvatron, and Omega Prime in Robots in Disguise (2001) will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022 for his first ever TFcon. Daniel will be taking part in a Q&#038;A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Daniel Riordan is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets

The post Transformers voice actor Daniel Riordan to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



