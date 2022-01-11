Via the official Toy Association website
we can confirm that*Toy Fair New York 2022 has been cancelled. Originally set to take place from February 19th to 22nd, 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City, Toy Fair was sure expected to come back for all key players in toy industry. Sadly, Toy Fair won’t happen this year. Read on for for the official statement. ?Key to our efforts these past two weeks has been the balance of some 700 remaining committed toy manufacturers saying they need and want Toy Fair 2022 to build their businesses, weighing that against » Continue Reading.
