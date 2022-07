RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 3,575

Re: Top 10 Transformers Collaborations that Have Not Yet Happened I was thinking the other day it would be rad to actually do a MASK x Transformers. A. Revive mask in general and b. It's so obvious

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"