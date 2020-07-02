Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:22 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers x Back To The Future Official Description & Name Found In Amazon Spain


Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17,*we* can share for your the official description and name*of the next installment in the Transformers Collaborative line:*Transformers x Back To The Future. This information comes from a listing in Amazon Spain. While there's no images available yet, the name of this new character is finally revealed: Gigawatt! We also have some details of the new toy. Behind the Transformers robots there has always been more than meets the eye, but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can see these great characters team up, merge, and reunite with other characters, teams,

The post Transformers x Back To The Future Official Description & Name Found In Amazon Spain appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 11:53 AM   #2
theoneyouknowleast
Re: Transformers x Back To The Future Official Description & Name Found In Amazon Spa
More pics info here.

https://mashable.com/article/transfo...mic-pre-order/
Today, 12:00 PM   #3
UsernamePrime
Re: Transformers x Back To The Future Official Description & Name Found In Amazon Spa
looks GREAT, love the flux capacitor chest in bot mode. Car mode looks great too but I think the windows could use tinting to hide the inner details.
Today, 12:15 PM   #4
xueyue2
Re: Transformers x Back To The Future Official Description & Name Found In Amazon Spa
Quote:
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime
looks GREAT, love the flux capacitor chest in bot mode. Car mode looks great too but I think the windows could use tinting to hide the inner details.

that's easy, just brush it black yourself.
Today, 01:28 PM   #5
joshimus
Re: Transformers x Back To The Future Official Description & Name Found In Amazon Spa
Where and when can I preorder?
Today, 01:38 PM   #6
predahank
Re: Transformers x Back To The Future Official Description & Name Found In Amazon Spa
Quote:
Originally Posted by theoneyouknowleast
thanks for posting

the doc style goggles are a nice touch
Today, 01:49 PM   #7
UsernamePrime
Re: Transformers x Back To The Future Official Description & Name Found In Amazon Spa
lots of releases for the second half of 2020, gunna need a second mortgage... does amazon deliver to cardboard boxes under the overpass?
Today, 01:57 PM   #8
steamwhistle
Re: Transformers x Back To The Future Official Description & Name Found In Amazon Spa
Quote:
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime
lots of releases for the second half of 2020, gunna need a second mortgage... does amazon deliver to cardboard boxes under the overpass?
If it is an Amazon box, and if you are subscribed to Amazon Prime, then yes.
Today, 02:02 PM   #9
UsernamePrime
Re: Transformers x Back To The Future Official Description & Name Found In Amazon Spa
Quote:
Originally Posted by steamwhistle
Amazon Prime

the next crossover
Today, 02:49 PM   #10
steamwhistle
Re: Transformers x Back To The Future Official Description & Name Found In Amazon Spa
Quote:
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime
the next crossover
I most certainly would buy one.

I am considering how I might be able to create a sticker of the Amazon arrow to put on the sides of an Optimus trailer. Also deciding on a version of Optimus for this.
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
