Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17,*we* can share for your the official description and name*of the next installment in the Transformers Collaborative line:*Transformers x Back To The Future. This information comes from a listing in Amazon Spain
. While there’s no images available yet, the name of this new character is finally revealed: Gigawatt! We also have some details of the new toy. Behind the Transformers robots there has always been more than meets the eye, but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can see these great characters team up, merge, and reunite with other characters, teams, » Continue Reading.
