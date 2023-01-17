Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Licensed Transformers Koosh Balls Line Revealed


Back in 2001, Hasbro outsourced the engineering and development of its Koosh brand to Playmonster. Today we received news that the Transformers brand is inducted into the Koosh Balls under their Cameos line. For the moment, we have Evergreen Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, but it is likely that we will see more in the future. Buyers can play with Koosh Balls like Yo-Yos or use them for decorating their Christmas tree or use them as a wrecking-ball accessory for ROTF Devastator. You can check out the images, after the jump.

The post Licensed Transformers Koosh Balls Line Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
