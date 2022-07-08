Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,560

Comic-Con 2022 Friday: Nickelodeon Transformers Earthspark Panel



Nickelodeon is set to introduce the upcoming Transformers: Earthspark animated series on Friday, July 22nd at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Fans will not only be treated with brand new clips but also with our first look at the toyline. Official Info: Introducing Transformers: EarthSpark! Friday, July 22, 2:15 p.m. ? 3:15 p.m. (Room: 6A): Autobots, Roll Out! Meet the next generation of heroes in the new original animated series, Transformers: EarthSpark. From Nickelodeon and Entertainment One, the all-new Paramount+ Original Series will showcase an insider event that celebrates a new take on the iconic global franchise with a behind-the-scenes look



