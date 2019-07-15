Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
War For Cybertron Unicron To Be Released In Japan As A Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive


Takara Tomy Website have updated information regarding the possible release of War For Cybertron Unicron as a Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive. The announcement indicates that Takara Tomy will be offering this massive figure only via Takara Tomy Mall website. As part of the promotional campaign of this massive figure, the prototype will be shown at the upcoming Wonder Festival 2019 this July 28th in Japan. It is unclear when they will start accepting orders, or if these orders will count as part of Unicron’s crowdfunding campaign.*Remember that Unicron must get 8000 supporters for his figure to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post War For Cybertron Unicron To Be Released In Japan As A Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



