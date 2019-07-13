|
Transformers War For Cyberton Siege Rainmakers: Acid Storm, Ion Storm, & Nova Storm 3
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*Marto6*for giving us the heads up that the*Transformers War For Cyberton Siege Rainmakers: Acid Storm, Ion Storm, & Nova Storm 3-Pack & Micromasmaster Multipack Price Tags have been found At Target. Marto6*found these price tags at his local Target in*Willmar, Minnesota
. There is a $79.99 “TRA Seeker 3PK” tag that reveals the price to the recently*revealed*Siege Rainmakers: Acid Storm, Ion Storm, & Nova Storm 3-Pack
. Additionally, we also have a $39.99 “TRA Micormaster PK”, which should refer to the rumored Micromaster 10-pack.
This information also gives us a possible hint about the distribution » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers War For Cyberton Siege Rainmakers: Acid Storm, Ion Storm, & Nova Storm 3-Pack & Micromasmaster Multipack Price Tags At Target
.
