Iron Factory IF EX-49P The Last Prophet (Legends Scale Alpha Trion) Colored Images

Coming to us via the Tf Upgrader Network Facebook page , we have our first look at the colored product images for Iron Factory's IF EX-49P The Last Prophet figure, an unofficial take on a Legends-scale Alpha Trion. He is shown off in these new photos in both his robot and vehicle modes, as well as displaying his accessory – a staff that contains the Matrix at its top. Check it out and let us know if you're interested!