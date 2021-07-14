Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Iron Factory IF EX-49P The Last Prophet (Legends Scale Alpha Trion) Colored Images


Coming to us via the Tf Upgrader Network Facebook page, we have our first look at the colored product images for Iron Factory’s IF EX-49P The Last Prophet figure, an unofficial take on a Legends-scale Alpha Trion. He is shown off in these new photos in both his robot and vehicle modes, as well as displaying his accessory – a staff that contains the Matrix at its top. Check it out and let us know if you’re interested!

The post Iron Factory IF EX-49P The Last Prophet (Legends Scale Alpha Trion) Colored Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



