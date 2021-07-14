|
Iron Factory IF EX-49P The Last Prophet (Legends Scale Alpha Trion) Colored Images
Coming to us via the Tf Upgrader Network Facebook page
, we have our first look at the colored product images for Iron Factory’s IF EX-49P The Last Prophet figure, an unofficial take on a Legends-scale Alpha Trion. He is shown off in these new photos in both his robot and vehicle modes, as well as displaying his accessory – a staff that contains the Matrix at its top. Check it out and let us know if you’re interested!
