|
Iron Factory IF EX-47 Void Tyrant (Legends Scale Galvatron) Colored Images
Thanks once again to the TF Upgrader Network Facebook page
, we also have a look at Iron Factory’s IF EX-47 Void Tyrant figure, an unofficial version of a Legends-scale Galvatron. Displayed in both his robot and cannon modes, Void Tyrant also comes with two accessories – his signature orange cannon as well as an axe. You can check out the photos and let us know if you’re interested after the break!
The post Iron Factory IF EX-47 Void Tyrant (Legends Scale Galvatron) Colored Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca