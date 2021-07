Iron Factory IF EX-47 Void Tyrant (Legends Scale Galvatron) Colored Images

Thanks once again to the TF Upgrader Network Facebook page , we also have a look at Iron Factory's IF EX-47 Void Tyrant figure, an unofficial version of a Legends-scale Galvatron. Displayed in both his robot and cannon modes, Void Tyrant also comes with two accessories – his signature orange cannon as well as an axe. You can check out the photos and let us know if you're interested after the break!