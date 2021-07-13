|
Transformers Grimlock Silver Sword Letter Opener By Icon Heroes
Following their Transformers 35th Anniversary Hot Rod & Ultra Magnus Retro Pin Set
, now Icon Heroes have revealed another*San Diego Comic-Con 2021 exclusive Transformers item: A Grimlock Silver Sword Letter Opener This die-cast letter opener is based on Grimlock’s Generation One appearance and it measures 5 inches long according to Icon Heroes website
. It will be priced $35.00. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board.
