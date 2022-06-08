Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:31 AM
Super_Megatron
Icon Heroes: Transformers Optimus Prime Mouse Pad, Jazz x Prowl Pin Set


Set your pre-order sights on two new Icon Heroes Transformers items: Optimus Prime Transformation Mouse Pad Jazz x Prowl Retro Pin Set Sound off about these future additions to your collection on the 2005 boards! Transformers Optimus Prime Transformation Mouse Pad – Available 3rd Quarter 2022, $15.00 Icon Heroes presents the Transformers Optimus Prime Transformation Mouse Pad! Based on his Generation One cartoon appearance, Optimus Prime is shown here transforming from truck mode to robot mode. This plastic surface pad measures approximately 7.75″ x 9.25″ and offers precise tracking and accurate graphics reproduction. The nonporous surface simply wipes clean &#187; Continue Reading.

