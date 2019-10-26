|
TFcon DC 2019 3rd Party Panel In Full
TFcon
DC 2019 is under way this weekend and the crew over there were kind enough to send through the 3rd Party Panel slides in full!* Read on to check out all that was shown from the various companies.* Make sure to hit the Third Party Discussion Forum
to talk about each project! Nonnef HTB Toys Civil Warrior Trans-Craft Banana Force Gang Toys Fans Hobby Iron Factory MMC Ocular Max Planet X Jiang Xing Fans Toys (More…) Nonnef G2 Sideswipe Kit Siege Omega Track Extensions Steakbot HTB Toys Jinbao Gravity Builder Upgrade HTB-01-15 Pocket Pioneers Legends and Legends+ » Continue Reading.
The post TFcon DC 2019 3rd Party Panel In Full
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.