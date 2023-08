WereDragon EX Robot Master Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Vancouver Posts: 753

MISB Legacy Tarn for sale Grabbed a Legacy Tarn for a buddy, but it turns out that he managed to snag the figure himself and doesn't need it anymore. So I'm instead offering it to anyone who is interested on this forum. Item is in MISB condition.





I am located in Burnaby, BC and will ship to any address in Canada. Asking $55 plus cost of shipping. Photos of the item are available upon request. Payment by PayPal or EMT, though EMT is preferred.





Thank you for any interest.