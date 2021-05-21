Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Combine Bumblebee & Swoop (Bumbleswoop) And Megatron &


Thanks to 2005 Board member*thlinux*for giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Roll &#038; Combine Bumblebee &#038; Swoop (Bumbleswoop) And Megatron &#038; Slug (Slugtron) 2-packs are out At US retail. These figures*were first revealed in May this year*showing a 2-pack of* a Dinobot paired with another character that can combine into a bigger robot, in a*very reminiscent way of the 2010 Robots In Diguise lines Crash Combiners figures. We have*Bumblebee &#038; Swoop which combine in Bumbleswoop and Megatron &#038; Slug which form Slugtron. These figures were found at*Walmart in Pooler, Georgia for $25.00 each. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Combine Bumblebee & Swoop (Bumbleswoop) And Megatron & Slug (Slugtron) Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



