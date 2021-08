Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Combine Bumblebee & Swoop (Bumbleswoop) And Megatron &

Thanks to 2005 Board member*thlinux*for giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Combine Bumblebee & Swoop (Bumbleswoop) And Megatron & Slug (Slugtron) 2-packs are out At US retail. These figures* were first revealed in May this year *showing a 2-pack of* a Dinobot paired with another character that can combine into a bigger robot, in a*very reminiscent way of the 2010 Robots In Diguise line’s “Crash Combiners” figures. We have*Bumblebee & Swoop which combine in Bumbleswoop and Megatron & Slug which form Slugtron. These figures were found at*Walmart in Pooler, Georgia for $25.00 each. Happy hunting!The post Transformers Cyberverse Roll & Combine Bumblebee & Swoop (Bumbleswoop) And Megatron & Slug (Slugtron) Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM