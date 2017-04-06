Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Live Action Movie Slipcover Editions
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,317
Transformers Live Action Movie Slipcover Editions


Amazon has added listings for re-releases of the four Transformers movies on Blu-Ray, each one in a sweet new slipcase packaging showcasing key characters from the movie series. Each one is priced at $21.99, and due for a release on June 6th, in time to tie in to the release of Transformers: The Last Knight. Check out the Amazon listings via the following links: Transformers 1: Transformers [2007] Transformers 2: Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen Transformers 3: Transformers: Dark Of The Moon Transformers 4: Transformers: Age Of Extinction

The post Transformers Live Action Movie Slipcover Editions appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:45 PM   #2
Darth Cylon
addicted to mecha
Darth Cylon's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: VanCougar
Posts: 4,808
Re: Transformers Live Action Movie Slipcover Editions
__________________
Darth Cylon is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Metallic Gold Leader Battle Ops Bumblebee
Transformers
New MISB/MIB Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC R-12 CYNICUS IDW DJD VOS
Transformers
New MIB Transformers Transformers Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus TopSpin TwinTwist
Transformers
Takara Re-Issue G1 Galvatron
Transformers
transformers masterpiece EXHAUST MP-23 Lancia Stratos MISB sealed JAPAN
Transformers
Transformers Alternator Camshaft, loose and 100% complete.
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime Sentinel hardhead highbrow lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.