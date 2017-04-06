Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
International Transformers News
Transformers Live Action Movie Slipcover Editions
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 02:30 PM
#
1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,317
Transformers Live Action Movie Slipcover Editions
Amazon has added listings for re-releases of the four Transformers movies on Blu-Ray, each one in a sweet new slipcase packaging showcasing key characters from the movie series. Each one is priced at $21.99, and due for a release on June 6th, in time to tie in to the release of Transformers: The Last Knight. Check out the Amazon listings via the following links: Transformers 1:
Transformers [2007]
Transformers 2:
Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen
Transformers 3:
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Transformers 4:
Transformers: Age Of Extinction
The post
Transformers Live Action Movie Slipcover Editions
appeared first on
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Super_Megatron
Visit Super_Megatron's homepage!
Find More Posts by Super_Megatron
Today, 02:45 PM
#
2
Darth Cylon
addicted to mecha
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: VanCougar
Posts: 4,808
Re: Transformers Live Action Movie Slipcover Editions
__________________
Darth Cylon
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Darth Cylon
Find More Posts by Darth Cylon
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Metallic Gold Leader Battle Ops Bumblebee
New MISB/MIB Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC R-12 CYNICUS IDW DJD VOS
New MIB Transformers Transformers Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus TopSpin TwinTwist
Takara Re-Issue G1 Galvatron
transformers masterpiece EXHAUST MP-23 Lancia Stratos MISB sealed JAPAN
Transformers Alternator Camshaft, loose and 100% complete.
Transformers Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime Sentinel hardhead highbrow lot
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
02:48 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.