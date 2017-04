Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,317

Titans Return Brawn and Roadburn sighted at US retail



We’ve got word from several TFW2005 members that Titans Return Legends Wave 4 – consisting of Brawn and Roadburn aka Throttlebot Chase – has begun to arrive at US retail stores. We’ve got word that these have been turning up in Meijers stores in four different states over the last week – so be sure to visit your Meijers to see if they have these in stock. Thanks go to the following TFW2005 members for sharing this news via our



