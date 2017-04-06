Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Titans Return Brawn and Roadburn sighted at US retail


We’ve got word from several TFW2005 members that Titans Return Legends Wave 4 – consisting of Brawn and Roadburn aka Throttlebot Chase – has begun to arrive at US retail stores. We’ve got word that these have been turning up in Meijers stores in four different states over the last week – so be sure to visit your Meijers to see if they have these in stock. Thanks go to the following TFW2005 members for sharing this news via our Transformers Sightings forum:*Stakeout, Warper of Sky, Mr. Chaos, phoenixhawk, RodimusConvoy13, dbwells, and dolomitex for their various reports in the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Titans Return Brawn and Roadburn sighted at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
