Transformers: The Last Knight ? IMAX Global Fan Event Reactions



Paramount Pictures is sharing with us a Fan Reaction video following the*Transformers: The Last Knight – IMAX Global Fan Event. It seems as though everybody had a great time with largely positive reaction to the upcoming Michael Bay movie. Familiar faces from 2005 Boards can be found as well. An experience shared across the world. See the reactions from last night’s #TransformersIMAX fan event. The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future



