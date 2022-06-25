Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide Goldbug In-Hand Images And Ransac
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:01 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,483
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide Goldbug In-Hand Images And Ransac


Courtesy of Twitter user @mellowshade*we can share for you we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide Goldbug. This upcoming Target exclusive 4-pack includes a new retool and redeco of the WFC Netflix VW Bumblebee with a new Goldbug head. We have images in both robot and alt mode as well as comparison pics with the original WFC Netflix mold. It’s good to notice that Goldbug features a shiny gold paint all over him. A very nice looking toy for sure. While we had already seen in-hand images of the other figures of this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide Goldbug In-Hand Images And Ransack, Scorponok & Skywasp Extra Heads appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #2
delrue
Masterpiece
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 1,087
Re: Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide Goldbug In-Hand Images And Ra
Oh weird, Scorponok and Skywasp has swappable heads.
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.