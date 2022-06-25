Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide Goldbug In-Hand Images And Ransac
Courtesy of Twitter user @mellowshade*we can share for you we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide Goldbug. This upcoming Target exclusive 4-pack includes a new retool and redeco of the WFC Netflix VW Bumblebee with a new Goldbug head. We have images in both robot and alt mode as well as comparison pics with the original WFC Netflix mold. It’s good to notice that Goldbug features a shiny gold paint all over him. A very nice looking toy for sure. While we had already seen in-hand images of the other figures of this » Continue Reading.