Super_Megatron
Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Megatron Hiss Tank & Baroness In-Hand Images


Via Geekculture we can share our first in-hand look at the new*Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Megatron Hiss Tank &#038; Baroness. Megatron transforms from a very G1 looking robot mode into a classic H.I.S.S. Tank, and it also comes with an O-Ring Baroness figure. Megatron can interact perfectly with the Baroness (or any classic O-Ring scale Joe toy) who can sit and use Megatron’s cannon turret in robot mode or just sit and drive the tank mode. Transformation is quite simple and fun, so you can go from each mode easily. See all the new images, as well as &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Megatron Hiss Tank & Baroness In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



