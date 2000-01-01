Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxes released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member bondo21 for letting us know that Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxes have been released in Canada.

Wave 3 consists of Predacon Scorponok, Autobot Tracks, and Wingfinger.

The sighting was made at a Walmart in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Re: Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxes released in Canada
Fingers crossed online orders are shipping soon.
