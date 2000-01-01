Decepticon Army King of the Obscure Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 2,025

Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxes released in Canada bondo21 for letting us know that Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxes have been released in Canada.



Wave 3 consists of Predacon Scorponok, Autobot Tracks, and Wingfinger.



The sighting was made at a Walmart in Ontario.



