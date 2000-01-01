Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:44 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,960
Animated Cybertronian Vs. Earth Mode Ratchet Review
This time I do a 2-for-1 review with Transformers Animated Cybertronian and Earth Mode Ratchet!*

https://youtu.be/KcJOTZ9cL4s
