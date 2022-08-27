Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Beyond Reality VR Video Game Official Trailer & PSVR Launch Date
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,838
Transformers Beyond Reality VR Video Game Official Trailer & PSVR Launch Date


Meta4 Interactive YouTube channel have uploaded a new official trailer of the*Transformers Beyond Reality VR Video Game. Read on for the official game description: Transformers Beyond Reality is an arcade-style first-person VR shooter coming to Playstation VR. Join the fight as one of the first human recruits and immerse yourself in the world of the TRANSFORMERS. Battle alongside your favourite Autobots as you fight to defeat the Decepticons and save both Earth and Cybertron! Also, we can confirm that the game will debut this*September 1st on PSVR. Watch the trailer after the break and then you can join &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Beyond Reality VR Video Game Official Trailer & PSVR Launch Date appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:42 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.