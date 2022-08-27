Meta4 Interactive YouTube channel
have uploaded a new official trailer of the*Transformers Beyond Reality VR Video Game. Read on for the official game description: Transformers Beyond Reality is an arcade-style first-person VR shooter coming to Playstation VR. Join the fight as one of the first human recruits and immerse yourself in the world of the TRANSFORMERS. Battle alongside your favourite Autobots as you fight to defeat the Decepticons and save both Earth and Cybertron! Also, we can confirm
that the game will debut this*September 1st on PSVR. Watch the trailer after the break and then you can join » Continue Reading.
