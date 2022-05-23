Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
ThreeZero MDLX Nemesis Prime Teaser Image


ThreeZero have shared, via their Facebook account, a teaser shot for their next MDLX figure ? Nemesis Prime. This is a smaller scale, lower priced deluxe offering featuring high end paint and tons of articulation with an updated and slightly stylized G1 design. This is the inevitable black redeco of the MDLX Optimus Prime action figure (which you can find a nice gallery here). We are sure your optics will be pleased with the new dark deco. Another nice addition to the growing MDLX line. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates as they drop! See the teaser &#187; Continue Reading.

