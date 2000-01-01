Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:04 PM   #1
Armagear
Scamper
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: BC
Posts: 368
Biggest move yet
So I've moved around alot, aloooot, within my province of BC. I'll be making the biggest move in the Eastern direction. Basically the opposite end of Canada from where I am now. My question is to anyone that's made a big move similarly and how'd you handle your collection? Got rid of packaging? Sold parts of your collection to make room, or cut weight for moving companies? Hell, how'd everything get packed and how'd you get it from one end to the other? My gawd, I'm not prepped for this kinda thing hahah!
Thanks for any and all the help. Man, I'm gonna need it lolz!!!

A feedback thread for yours truly. Feel free to drop a line or two heh.
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=Armagear

When in doubt, Kick It
