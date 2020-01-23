Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,093

Transformers ?84 Comic Book Miniseries SECRETS & LIES ? Interview With David Mariotte



Via Hasbro Pulse we can share for your a very interesting interview with IDW editor*David Mariotte*about the new*Transformers ’84 Comic Book Miniseries SECRETS & LIES. This new mini-series will cover events around the classic Marvel G1 Transformers #1**revealing what else was happening on Cybertron before the Ark launched, after the Ark launched, and before the Autobots and Decepticons woke up on earth. Simon Furman is back into this project and he is*going to provide a Reader’s Guide of annotations every issue. Read on for more details: Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies #1 (of 4) Simon Furman returns! The beloved writer,



Via Hasbro Pulse we can share for your a very interesting interview with IDW editor*David Mariotte*about the new*Transformers '84 Comic Book Miniseries SECRETS & LIES. This new mini-series will cover events around the classic Marvel G1 Transformers #1**revealing what else was happening on Cybertron before the Ark launched, after the Ark launched, and before the Autobots and Decepticons woke up on earth. Simon Furman is back into this project and he is*going to provide a Reader's Guide of annotations every issue. Read on for more details: Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies #1 (of 4) Simon Furman returns! The beloved writer,





