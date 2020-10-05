|
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Murphy Issue #2 Cover Artwork
Artist Phil Murphy
put Starscream and Marty on the drawing board for his Transformers x Back to the Future issue #2 cover, debuted by PREVIEWSworld. Reach the halfway point of this miniseries on November 25th! Great Scott! Marty McFly’s woken up to a present where Hill Valley has been enslaved by the Decepticons! And not only that, but when a time machine arrives from the future to help, Marty finds out that Doc Brown isn’t the only one with a flux capacitor… Gigawatt, an Autobot, has one built in! To discover the secrets of his present, Marty will have » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Murphy Issue #2 Cover Artwork
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca