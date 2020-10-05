Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Murphy Issue #2 Cover Artwork


Artist Phil Murphy put Starscream and Marty on the drawing board for his Transformers x Back to the Future issue #2 cover, debuted by PREVIEWSworld. Reach the halfway point of this miniseries on November 25th! Great Scott! Marty McFly’s woken up to a present where Hill Valley has been enslaved by the Decepticons! And not only that, but when a time machine arrives from the future to help, Marty finds out that Doc Brown isn’t the only one with a flux capacitor… Gigawatt, an Autobot, has one built in! To discover the secrets of his present, Marty will have &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Murphy Issue #2 Cover Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



