With four second-round matches completed - results to Matches 9
, 10
, 11
, and 12
are linked - we now come to Round 2: Match 5 of the BW 25 Dream Combat Tournament. As usual, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.
The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.
Match 13: Onyx Primal vs. Blackarachnia
Onyx Primal (Maximal)
- Predacon turned Maximal, a mysterious spy and assassin with dubious motives. Has amazing physical abilities in proportion to his size, and a dramatic flair to his personality. Transforms into a black bat; stealth cloaking in this mode shields him from most scanners. In robot mode, uses a pair of electron scimitars with ultra-sharp blades as primary weapons. Great fighting skills and stealth techniques, but does not trust anyone... nor is he trusted by anyone.
{Defeated Antagony (56.3%) in Round 1.}
Blackarachnia (Predacon)
- Femme fatale of the Predacons; sultry, devious, sharp-witted, and proudly independent. Transforms into a black widow spider; bite injects cyber venom that attacks targets neurocircuitry. As robot, weapons include eight arm-mounted spider-leg rapid-fire machine guns, and a hand-held launcher that shoots cyber-venom missiles and web-lined grappling hooks. Cruiserweight size allows amazing acrobatic agility and a variety of martial arts maneuvers, but armor and strength are below average.
{Received a bye in Round 1.}
This poll concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4pm ET), and Match 14 will begin later that night!