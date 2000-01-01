View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament - Round 2, Match 5: Onyx Primal vs. Blackarachnia Onyx Primal 1 20.00% Blackarachnia 4 80.00%

Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 13 - Round 2, Match 5: Onyx Primal vs Blackarachnia

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.

The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 13: Onyx Primal vs. Blackarachnia



Onyx Primal (Maximal) - Predacon turned Maximal, a mysterious spy and assassin with dubious motives. Has amazing physical abilities in proportion to his size, and a dramatic flair to his personality. Transforms into a black bat; stealth cloaking in this mode shields him from most scanners. In robot mode, uses a pair of electron scimitars with ultra-sharp blades as primary weapons. Great fighting skills and stealth techniques, but does not trust anyone... nor is he trusted by anyone.

{Defeated Antagony (56.3%) in Round 1.}



Blackarachnia (Predacon) - Femme fatale of the Predacons; sultry, devious, sharp-witted, and proudly independent. Transforms into a black widow spider; bite injects cyber venom that attacks targets neurocircuitry. As robot, weapons include eight arm-mounted spider-leg rapid-fire machine guns, and a hand-held launcher that shoots cyber-venom missiles and web-lined grappling hooks. Cruiserweight size allows amazing acrobatic agility and a variety of martial arts maneuvers, but armor and strength are below average.

{Received a bye in Round 1.}





