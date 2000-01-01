Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
theoneyouknowleast
Amazon.ca PoTP Pre-Orders
Legends Figures just popped up on the site for Jan 1st.

Dinobot Slash
https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-E...3033078&sr=1-1

Skrapnel
https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-E...3033078&sr=1-2

Beachcomber
https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-E...3033078&sr=1-3

Windcharger
https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-E...3033078&sr=1-4
andersox
Re: Amazon.ca PoTP Pre-Orders
Sweet Thanks! Any luck on other POTPs showing up?
