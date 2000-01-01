Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:25 PM
Shockwave 75
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,066
Titans Return Arcee hitting US retail stores.
http://bwtf.com/news/titansreturn-arcee-tru-retail

How long before she hits our stores? Or do you think she ever will?
Today, 06:48 PM
wervenom
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,322
Re: Titans Return Arcee hitting US retail stores.
Originally Posted by Shockwave 75
http://bwtf.com/news/titansreturn-arcee-tru-retail

How long before she hits our stores? Or do you think she ever will?
I don't think she will to be honest but I hope she does for those that need her
Today, 06:59 PM
Nocturn
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 4,648
Re: Titans Return Arcee hitting US retail stores.
I don't have Arcee.

If it shows up here at a decent price, neat. If not, just another expensive exclusive to skip
