Transformers Studio Series Leader Optimus Primal Released in Canada Transformers Studio Series Optimus Primal has been released in Canada.



The sightings have come in from Gamestops in multiple provinces.



Thanks to Cybertron.ca member MapleMegatron for letting us know that Transformers Studio Series Optimus Primal has been released in Canada. Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum





