Transformers Gamers Edition Megatron Released in Canada Transformers Gamers Edition Megatron has been released in Canada.



The sightings have come in from Walmarts across the country.



Thanks to Cybertron.ca member MapleMegatron for letting us know that Transformers Gamers Edition Megatron has been released in Canada. The sightings have come in from Walmarts across the country.





