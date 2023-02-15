Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,286

Transformers Studio Series Mirage & Nightbird Released in Canada Transformers Studio Series Mirage and Nightbird have been released in Canada. Thanks to Cspray for the picture.



The sightings have come in from Gamestops in multiple provinces.



Share your sightings in the Thanks to Cybertron.ca member MapleMegatron for letting us know thatandhave been released in Canada. Thanks to Cspray for the picture.The sightings have come in from Gamestops in multiple provinces.Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails





Visit the official __________________Visit the official TFcon Toronto website for all the details!