IDW Publishing: A Letter to Our Comic Industry Partners

As an update to our coverage of IDW's Transformers comics, we share with you a letter from President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Chris Ryall which announced the following plans in response to the earlier distribution news from Diamond: • For the next three months, IDW will be offering 60-day no-fee returnable terms for all items on Final Order Cutoff (FOC) corresponding to the weekly on-sale dates from March 18th to June 24th. • IDW is announcing the suspension of May releases corresponding to OSD dates from May 6th to May 27th. • IDW will reduce its overall