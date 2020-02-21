As an update to our coverage of IDW’s Transformers comics, we share with you a letter from President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Chris Ryall which announced the following plans in response to the earlier
distribution news from Diamond: For the next three months, IDW will be offering 60-day no-fee returnable terms for all items on Final Order Cutoff (FOC) corresponding to the weekly on-sale dates from March 18th to June 24th. IDW is announcing the suspension of May
releases corresponding to OSD dates from May 6th to May 27th. IDW will reduce its overall » Continue Reading.
