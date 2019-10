IDW’s New Transformers Comic Series Issue #14 ITunes Preview

The* iTunes Apple Books Preview *of*Transformers*issue #13 is available, thanks to the recon of TFW2005 member*Lucas35. Time for some action and shots on these pages! The Ascenticon Guard, Security Operations, and The Rise are caught in a three-way faceoff. Cybertron is teetering on the brink of chaos, but there is still hope for peace. And leading the way to restore that peace are the only bots that make sense: Megatron, Soundwave, and Starscream! Mark November 6, 2019 for the release date of this issue.