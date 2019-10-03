|
Transformers: Cyberverse New Whirl, Repugnus, Hot Rod, & Bludgeon Stock Images
We have some good news for Transformers: Cyberverse collectors. New stock images of some new toys have surfaced via Facebook
. We have our first look at Whirl, Repugnus, Hot Rod, and Bludgeon molds for this line. Whirl and Repugnus are sure interesting additions we haven’t seen yet in the cartoon. Hot Rod seems to be a more articulated and complex mold, similar to the new Cyberverse Deluxe class toys
*(Maccadam*Build-A-Figure) seen at New York Comic Con
this year.*The images does not indicate the size of any figure, but Whirl, Repugnus and Hot Rod look like Warrior or 1-Step » Continue Reading.
