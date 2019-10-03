Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Cyberverse New Whirl, Repugnus, Hot Rod, & Bludgeon Stock Images


We have some good news for Transformers: Cyberverse collectors. New stock images of some new toys have surfaced via Facebook. We have our first look at Whirl, Repugnus, Hot Rod, and Bludgeon molds for this line. Whirl and Repugnus are sure interesting additions we haven’t seen yet in the cartoon. Hot Rod seems to be a more articulated and complex mold, similar to the new Cyberverse Deluxe class toys*(Maccadam*Build-A-Figure) seen at New York Comic Con this year.*The images does not indicate the size of any figure, but Whirl, Repugnus and Hot Rod look like Warrior or 1-Step &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse New Whirl, Repugnus, Hot Rod, & Bludgeon Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
